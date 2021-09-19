LOOK: POLO-OWWA Abu Dhabi helps over 200 OFWs in Al Dhafra in second community outreach this September

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office – Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (POLO-OWWA) in Abu Dhabi aided more than 200 OFWs in Al Dhafra region during their second Community Outreach services last September 17.

Atty. Manuel Dimaano, Labor Attache of the POLO-OWWA Abu Dhabi, shared that the one-day outreach services had been very successful as there was quite a good turnout of OFWs in the region that participated in the weekend activity and took advantage of the various services of the government.

“Madami sa ating mga OFW mula sa Western Region ng Abu Dhabi, kailangan pang mag-day-off ng isa o dalawang araw para magpunta sa opisina ng POLO sa Abu Dhabi City para lamang ma-proseso and kani-kanilang papeles. Ginawa natin itong community outreach para naman mailapit sa kanila ang mga serbisyo ng ating gobyerno para matugunan ang pangangailangan ng ating mga OFW,” said Atty. Dimaano.

Services rendered during the community outreach include OWWA membership updates, issuance of overseas employment certificates, labor-related counseling and contract verification, as well as PAG-IBIG and SSS inquiries and fund services.

Atty. Dimaano added that they are considering to make the outreach in Al Dhafra a yearly or twice-a-year activity if the COVID-19 situation will continue to improve and restrictions will loosen up.

“May mga OFW po tayo na nag-request na gawing twice a year itong ating community outreach para naman mas madami pang mga Pinoy ang matulungan, lalo na yung mga naninirahan sa malalayong lugar ng rehiyon. Pag-aaralan natin ito at tinitiyak namin na masusundan pa ang ating mga community outreach bilang sa aming patuloy na paninilbihan sa ating mga OFWs dito sa Abu Dhabi,” said Atty. Dimaano.

The POLO-OWWA Abu Dhabi likewise assured that all the OFWs and personnel following preventive measures, in accordance with the protocols outlined by the UAE government.

“Nakipagugnayan po tayo sa mga otoridad, sa embahada natin, at nakipagtulungan sa FilCom Al Dhafra para masiguradong nasusunod ang ating mga patakaran para maiwasan ang paglaganap ng COVID-19,” said Atty. Dimaano.

Abu Dhabi-based OFWs who have other labor-related concerns or have inquiries regarding POLO-OWWA services can get in touch through the following Hotline numbers:

OWWA- 0585943131

Pag Ibig -0503576308/0566604131

SSS- 024465122/ 0564614435

OEC- 0508806718