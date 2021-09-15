Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Two cases of Delta variant in Maguindanao are returning OFWs

There have only been two cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the province of Maguindanao, both of whom are returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Dr. Elizabeth Samama, Maguindanao provincial health officer, said that the two OFWs have already recovered from the disease.

Samama said that the OFWs arrived more than a month ago and returned to the municipalities of Datu Paglas and Datu Blah Sinsuat.

“We have conducted massive contact tracing and we found no indications that the two OFWs served as spreaders, we have no proof to that so far,” Samama said.

Samama added that the OFWs “already recovered when they returned home.”

“Despite this, we remain on alert and are not lowering our guards,” Samama said.

Currently, the province has 296 Covid-19 active cases, while the death toll has reached 110. (NM)

