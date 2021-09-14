Virus alive beyond the grave: Two corpses in Dubai still tested positive for COVID-19 weeks after death

In what could be a new development in COVID-19 research, Dubai Police have found that the coronavirus could live beyond the grave.

This came following the COVID-19 testing done on two dead persons whose test results came out both positive.

The first one was found dead in the sea and surmised to have drowned for 30 days before the body was found. The second corpse had been in the mortuary for 17 days.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Hashemi, Director of Forensic Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology in Dubai Police, told Albayan that the force subjects all cases they received to several examinations including COVID-19 tests as a precaution measure before an autopsy is done.

Major Hashemi said that although it is not clear how long SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) can persist in the human body, most infectious agents do not survive long after death.

The officer said the police force intend to publish their discovery and analysis in scientific journals.