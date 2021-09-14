Latest News

Pacquiao files PHP100 million cyber libel case vs Quiboloy 

Senator Manny Pacquiao filed Tuesday a PHP100 million cyber libel complaint against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy at the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office for spreading “fabricated” claims against him.

On September 1, Pacquiao lambasted Quiboloy for claiming that he was behind the “unfinished” Sarangani Sports Complex worth PHP3.5 billion. 

The Davao-based religious leader said the project eventually became a “white elephant”.

In a 13-page complaint, the senator said Quiboloy was “using his power and influence to spread fake news and false information”.

In an earlier interview on ABS-CBN News Channel after his boxing bout in Las Vegas, Pacquiao said: “Itong si Quiboloy, gumagawa ng issue na hindi po niya alam. Dapat hindi siya makikialam sa gobyerno. Mag-focus na lang po siya doon sa kanyang mga disipulo na naniniwala po sa kanya,” 

Quiboloy has yet to issue a comment regarding the case filed by Pacquiao. 

 

