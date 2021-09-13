Latest News

Philippines allows overstaying foreigners to extend visas

The Bureau of Immigration has temporarily suspended the ‘Order to Leave’ to foreigners who are overstaying in the country due to expired visitors’ visas amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Pursuant to various resolutions from the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) directing the public to exercise social distancing and minimize travel, and in the interest of public safety and welfare, we will be implementing this order as a form of regulatory relief for foreigners,” BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said in a statement.

Morente however said that foreigners will be subjected to assessment and necessary immigration fees.

The bureau said the relief shall apply to those who have reached their maximum allowable stay as of March 1, 2020.

Under current laws, foreigners are required to secure a visa before applying for extension.

