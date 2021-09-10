Typhoon Kiko Tracker: Storm Signal No. 3 raised over parts of Cagayan

Typhoon Kiko intensified further as it continues to threaten extreme northern Luzon just days after Tropical Storm Jolina ravaged parts of the Luzon region.

According to Pagasa’s 11am weather bulletin, Kiko has maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (kmh) near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kmh.

It was located 220 kilometers northeast of Casiguran, Aurora and was moving west northwestward at 20 kmh.

Pagasa has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 over the extreme northeastern portion of Cagayan and eastern portion of Babuyan Islands.

Signal No. 2, meanwhile, is raised over Batanes, the rest of Babuyan Islands, the remaining eastern portion of mainland Cagayan, the northeastern portion of Isabela, and the northeastern portion of Apayao.

Signal No. 1 is raised over the rest of mainland Cagayan, the eastern portion of Ilocos Norte Ilocos Norte, the rest of Apayao, the northern portion of Kalinga, the eastern portion of Mountain Province, the northeastern portion of Abra, the northwestern and southeastern portions of Isabela, and the northern portion of Aurora.

“Today through tomorrow evening, Typhoon Kiko will bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over the northeastern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands and Batanes,” Pagasa said.

“It will also bring heavy to intense rains over northern Isabela and the rest of Cagayan and moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, northern and central Aurora, and the rest of Cagayan Valley,” it added.