BREAKING: UAE allows return of vaccinated holders of valid residence visa, including those who stayed abroad for over six months

The UAE announced on Friday that starting September 12 it will allow the return of all valid residence visa holders, provided they have already been vaccinated with COVID-19 jab recognised by the World Health Organization.

In a joint statement, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said the decision covers those who stayed abroad for more than six months coming from countries previously included on the travel ban list.

These countries include the following:

India

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Nepal

Sri Lanka

Vietnam

Namibia

Zambia

Democratic Republic of Congo

Uganda

Sierra Leone

Liberia

South Africa

Nigeria

Afghanistan

Arriving passengers must apply via the website of the ICA, and complete the vaccination application in order to get the necessary approvals, in addition to presenting the approved vaccination certification upon departure for the UAE.

A negative PCR test result, done within 48 hours before departure at an approved lab that has a QR code, must also be presented before departure.

They must also undertake a Rapid PCR test before boarding and another PCR test on the fourth and eighth day of arrival while complying with all precautionary measures in place, are also required.

Children under 16 years old are exempt from these procedures.

Those who are fully vaccinated with any WHO-approved vaccines and who have been staying in one of the countries in the suspended list for more than six months since suspension decision was issued for each country, can come to the country under a new entry permit, and rectify their status after entry.

All other previously announced precautionary measures for unvaccinated people coming from those countries remain in place.