PH begins pilot run of COVID-19 digital vaccine certificate issuance for OFWs

The authorities in the Philippines will issue digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as well as Metro Manila and Baguio City residents traveling abroad.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced the pilot run of the program. After it becomes fully operational, on the VaxCertPH, portal and mobile app, Filipinos will get a digital vaccine certificate that can be verified on the centralized government database.

The VaxCertPH was developed by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

The certificate is in line with the World Health Organization (WHO) standards for digital vaccine certificates and should be recognized by apps that certify vaccination and testing records like the International Air Transport Association’s Travel Pass, AOKpass, and others.

Benhur Abalos, chairman of Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, said that all of the region’s cities and a lone municipality have submitted their lists of vaccines.

The VaxCertPH would feature the patient’s personal data, brand and lot number of the vaccine received, location and date where the jabs were administered, and a QR code that will be used to verify the personal data with the government’s database. (AW)

