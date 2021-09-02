3-day super sale at malls in Dubai this weekend

The Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), which has reached its final weekend, has announced that there will be a three-day super sale across Dubai until Saturday, September 4.

Shoppers can take advantage of up to 90 percent sale on a range of goods including those from beauty care, fashion and electronics.

Brands included in the super sale are Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle Outfitters, American Vintage, Banana Republic, Aspinal of London, Guess, Hollister, Ralph Lauren and River Island.

A range of offers across a range of homeware brands including Chattels & More, Dwell, IKEA, Koala Living Pottery Barn and Homes R Us have also been announced.

More than 1500 retail stores and outlets and over 500 brands will take part in the super sale which will take place across stores, malls and shopping destinations throughout Dubai, including Mall of the Emirates, The Dubai Mall, City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif.