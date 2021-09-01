Malacañang says Duterte still PDP-Laban chairman

Malacañang insists that President Rodrigo Duterte is still the chairman of PDP-Laban amid his ouster by Senator Koko Pimentel and Senator Manny Pacquiao.

“Sa pananaw ng Presidente, nananatili siyang chairman,” Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

“Kinakailangan po talaga na madesisyunan itong issue na ‘to ng Korte Suprema at alam po ‘yan ng Presidente,” he added.

Supporters of the president are not recognizing the election of Pimentel as chairman.

“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is the PDP Laban party Chairman. He remains to be so and will continue to be so,” the group led by Energey Secretary Alfonso Cusi said.

The Cusi faction is set to hold its national assembly on September 8 to formalize their endorsement of Senator Bong Go and President Duterte as tandem in 2022. (TDT)