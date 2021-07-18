Manny Pacquiao voted out as president PDP-Laban

Philippine senator and presidential contender Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao has been voted out as president of the ruling democratic party.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi has been elected the party president.

RELATED STORY: Pacquiao accuses political rivals of ‘distracting’ him ahead of boxing match

The 42-year-old Pacquiao had been President Rodrigo Duterte’s strongest supporter in his war against drugs but had criticized him constantly over his stance on China and corruption.

The change in party leadership occurred when section of led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi – President Duterte’s close ally – urged for voting since the party’s officials were already serving past their term, the party’s deputy secretary-general Melvin Matibag told media.

Duterte, who is the incumbent chairman of the party, announced in the assembly that the ruling democratic party continued to remain strong and united till the completion of his presidential term and beyond.

READ ON: Duterte calls out Trillanes, Pacquiao anew: ‘They want to hold power’

Reacting on his defeat in the party presidentship, Pacquiao, who is presently in the U.S., urged the party to eschew politics and instead concentrate on preventing the spread of the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant.

Pacquiao, who is an eight-division boxing champion, is training in the USA for a welterweight title match. (AW)