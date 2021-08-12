Cusi faction warns Pacquiao of expulsion from PDP-Laban

Senator Manny Pacquiao could be expelled from the ruling PDP-Laban party following an alleged push to convert the People’s Champ Movement (PCM) into a national party, the group of Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said Thursday.

According to a screenshot of a document shared by Cusi’s group, the PCM, which is chaired by Pacquiao, held an organizational meeting on December 20, 2020 in General Santos City.

The same document stated that the PCM has amended its Constitution and by-laws “to serve as a national party.”

While Cusi’s group said the document was “unofficial”, PDP-Laban Secretary General Melvin Matibag said this is a “major ground for expulsion” for Pacquiao who is the former president of the ruling party.

“Senator Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Pacquiao’s latest punch has virtually created for himself a rabbit hole – one that could lead to his expulsion from [PDP-Laban],” Matibag said in a statement.

Pacquiao has yet to issue a statement regarding the allegation.

The infighting has continued in the PDP-Laban even after the ouster of Pacquiao as the party’s president—a move that the senator’s camp called as “unauthorized”.

Pacquiao was replaced by Cusi.