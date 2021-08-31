Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police fulfills child’s wish by giving him horse

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Dubai Police fulfilled the wish of an 11-year-old boy by giving him his own horse.

According to the Dubai Police, the mother of the child, Ibrahim Ahmed Abdullah, reached out to their general command and told them that his child wishes to have his own horse.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Three-year-old girl becomes Dubai Police’s youngest volunteer

The mother added that her child is a brilliant student in school.

The brother, father and the child were then invited to visit the Dubai Police where they were toured. Later on, the child’s wish was granted when the authorities gave him his own horse.

READ ON: First female mounted police officer named in Dubai

The horse, however, was given under one condition: He should continue doing well in school.

Director of the Cavalry Police Station, Major General Mohamed Issa Al Adab, said the move is a part of their mandate to bring happiness to the community. (NM)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

OFW, seafarer’s wedding cancelled after groom-to-be dies of COVID-19

1 min ago

OFW recounts his escape from Taliban-run Afghanistan

7 mins ago

LOOK: Family buried alive, survives Bohol landslide

27 mins ago

Rez Cortez to undergo surgery over suspected liver cancer

37 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button