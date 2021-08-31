Dubai Police fulfills child’s wish by giving him horse

The Dubai Police fulfilled the wish of an 11-year-old boy by giving him his own horse.

According to the Dubai Police, the mother of the child, Ibrahim Ahmed Abdullah, reached out to their general command and told them that his child wishes to have his own horse.

The mother added that her child is a brilliant student in school.

The brother, father and the child were then invited to visit the Dubai Police where they were toured. Later on, the child’s wish was granted when the authorities gave him his own horse.

The horse, however, was given under one condition: He should continue doing well in school.

Director of the Cavalry Police Station, Major General Mohamed Issa Al Adab, said the move is a part of their mandate to bring happiness to the community. (NM)