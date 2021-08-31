Bong Go defends closeness with Duterte: ‘Wala kang pakialam’

Senator Bong Go has accused some of his fellow senators of bullying and being critical of his closeness with President Rodrigo Duterte.

Go did not initially name names but later on hit Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairman Sen. Richard Gordon, saying that the committee chair frequently cut off his manifestations during hearings.

“I am one with you here in the Committee… Pinagtatanggol ko po ang ating trabaho,” Go said.

“I am with you… Nakikiusap po ako sa inyo, pagtulungan po natin, alamin po natin ang katotohanan at kasuhan natin ang may kasalanan… Sana naman po sa tamang pamamaraan, hindi sa bullying,” he added.

Go laments that he was treated unfairly by the Senate due to his ties with Duterte.

“Aminado po ako na baguhan lang po ako dito… Kahit sa mga hearing ang trato mo sakin parang resource person lang na puwede mong barahin habang nagsasalita,” he said.

“Ano ang karapatan mong kuwestiyunin ang pagiging malapit ko sa pangulo? Nangako ako sa pangulo na hindi ko siya iiwanan habang buhay at amin na lang ‘yun dahil mahal ko ang Pangulo,” he said.

Go told Gordon that he has no business meddling his ties with Duterte.

“As long as walang conflict sa ginagampanan ko bilang senador, wala kang karapatang kuwestiyunin ito. Wala kang pakialam,” he said.

The statement comes hours after Duterte hit senate investigations on some of his Cabinet secretaries. (TDT)