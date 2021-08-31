Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bong Go defends closeness with Duterte: ‘Wala kang pakialam’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Senator Bong Go has accused some of his fellow senators of bullying and being critical of his closeness with President Rodrigo Duterte.

Go did not initially name names but later on hit Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairman Sen. Richard Gordon, saying that the committee chair frequently cut off his manifestations during hearings.

“I am one with you here in the Committee… Pinagtatanggol ko po ang ating trabaho,” Go said.

“I am with you… Nakikiusap po ako sa inyo, pagtulungan po natin, alamin po natin ang katotohanan at kasuhan natin ang may kasalanan… Sana naman po sa tamang pamamaraan, hindi sa bullying,” he added.

RELATED STORY: Bong Go asks Duque to resign after senators uncover alleged links of Go to overpriced PPEs

Go laments that he was treated unfairly by the Senate due to his ties with Duterte.

“Aminado po ako na baguhan lang po ako dito… Kahit sa mga hearing ang trato mo sakin parang resource person lang na puwede mong barahin habang nagsasalita,” he said.

“Ano ang karapatan mong kuwestiyunin ang pagiging malapit ko sa pangulo? Nangako ako sa pangulo na hindi ko siya iiwanan habang buhay at amin na lang ‘yun dahil mahal ko ang Pangulo,” he said.

READ ON: Nograles says Bong Go is the ‘most qualified’ presidential bet 

Go told Gordon that he has no business meddling his ties with Duterte.

“As long as walang conflict sa ginagampanan ko bilang senador, wala kang karapatang kuwestiyunin ito. Wala kang pakialam,” he said.

The statement comes hours after Duterte hit senate investigations on some of his Cabinet secretaries. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

OFW, seafarer’s wedding cancelled after groom-to-be dies of COVID-19

9 mins ago

OFW recounts his escape from Taliban-run Afghanistan

14 mins ago

LOOK: Family buried alive, survives Bohol landslide

35 mins ago

Rez Cortez to undergo surgery over suspected liver cancer

45 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button