Bong Go asks Duque to resign after senators uncover alleged links of Go to overpriced PPEs

Diverting the issue on his alleged link to former Budget Department official Christopher Lao, Senator Bong Go has asked Health secretary Francisco Duque to resign.

“Make no mistake, sabi nga ni Pangulong Duterte, may tiwala siya sa’yo until the end. Pero mahirap na. You have done so much for the Filipinos. We don’t want that because of issues about you, your output will be compromised, especially now that we both know lives are at stake,” Go said.

“I would just like to be clarified, did Senator Go just ask Sec. Duque to resign when he told him to make the supreme sacrifice?, Senator Richard Gordon asked.

Duque responded by saying that he is ready to vacate his post but he wants to clear the DOH first from questionable transactions.

“Mr. Chairman, with all due respect, I have been attending both the hearings in Congress and Senate Blue Ribbon Committee with one goal in mind and that is for me and the DOH to clear this COA observations and findings of deficiencies. We want to clear everything,” Duque said.

”If the time comes, when I need to resign, I will. I mean, there’s no problem with me, Mr. Chairman,” he added.

Duque said that they are willing to publicly address the issues and concerns found in the COA report.

“We’ve worked so hard to win the fight against this pandemic for 18 months. We have been relentless. Many of our workers even died, some got sick, some even isolated,” he said. (TDT)