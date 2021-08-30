Pacquiao ready to run as ‘independent candidate’ in 2022 polls

Senator Manny Pacquiao is “ready” to run as an independent candidate in the 2022 elections should the Commission on Elections (Comelec) rule that the faction of Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi within the PDP-Laban is the legitimate party.

This was according to PDP-Laban Executive Director Ron Munsayac, who is identified by Pacquiao’s faction, amid the infighting within PDP-Laban.

“Ready po siya. Ganiyan po katibay ang prinsipyo ni Sen. Manny Pacquiao,” Munsayac said.

RELATED STORY: Pacquiao open to resuming talks with Robredo

“Napakarami pong partido na willing sumuporta kay Sen. Manny Pacquiao… pero kinaklaro po namin na hindi sasapi si Sen. Manny sa ibang partido,” he added.

This came after Pacquiao and Cusi’s factions filed separate Sworn Information Update Statements (SIUS) before the Comelec which is a requirement for the issuance of the Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) which are needed to run under a party.

Cusi’s faction earlier ousted Pacquiao as the party’s president—a move that the senator’s camp has refused to acknowledge.

READ ON: Pacquiao hints at retirement after Yordenis Ugas fight

The Cusi faction also nominated President Rodrigo Duterte as its vice presidential candidate, which the latter has accepted. Davao City mayor Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio has since revealed that Senator Bong Go is the one eyed for as Duterte’s running mate.

Go, however, has declined the PDP-Laban nomination. (NM)