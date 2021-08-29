Pacquiao open to resuming talks with Robredo

Senator Manny Pacquiao has said he is willing to resume talks with Vice President Leni Robredo once he returns to the country next week.

Pacquiao said he is willing to talk to a group outside his current party, the PDP-Laban, if they have similar goals, reported Manila Times.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, Pacquiao said he has not decided on his next move for the 2022 elections.

Robredo herself has earlier confirmed talking to Pacquiao about the national elections next year.

According to Robredo, she met Pacquiao before the latter left for United States for his boxing match against Yordenis Ugás.

The senator is among the names floating as a possible presidential candidate but the recent infighting within PDP-Laban appears to be a possible hindrance for his push for presidency.

The infighting within PDP-Laban has led to two factions forming—one led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and another led by Pacquiao.

Cusi’s faction ousted Pacquiao as the party’s president—a move that the senator’s camp has refused to acknowledge.

The Cusi faction also nominated President Rodrigo Duterte as its vice presidential candidate, which the latter has accepted. Davao City mayor Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio has since revealed that Senator Bong is the one eyed for as Duterte’s running mate. (NM)