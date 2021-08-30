OCTA sees PH COVID-19 cases breaching 20,000 per day

OCTA research group said that the country’s coronavirus cases may breach the 20,000 mark in the coming days.

“Since we reached 19,000 a day, it could increase to more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, given that our reproduction number is still greater than 1,” OCTA research fellow Guido David said in a Laging Handa briefing.

The OCTA research group also lamented that he COVID-19 vaccination program and compliance of minimum public health standards such as wearing of face mask, face shield, and social distancing are being outpaced by the more infectious Delta variant.

“When you get fully vaccinated, it takes six weeks for it to fully take effect. Delta’s transmission is faster than the effect of the vaccination. Delta variant is a big factor because it is highly contagious. It is really hard to manage, especially if there is no strict compliance with minimum public health standards,” OCTA research fellow Ranjit Rye said.

“We really saw a decline in compliance with minimum public health standards. And so we suggest that people should stay home and if they need to go out to go to work, they should observe minimum public health standards,” he added.

So far, 13.8 million Filipinos were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This is far from the target of 76 million Filipinos by year end.

The country’s total COVID-19 case count to 1,954,023. (TDT)