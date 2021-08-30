BREAKING: PH tallies new record high of 22,366 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

The Philippines reached a new record of 22,366 new COVID-19 infections—the highest number of cases recorded in the country in a single day since the pandemic broke out in 2020, on Monday, August 30.

According to its health bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) said the new cases brought the grand total to 1,976,202 COVID-19 cases.

Of this number, 148,594 tagged as active cases as of August 30.

The DOH also recorded 16,864 new recoveries and 222 new deaths, bringing the recovery count and death toll to 1,794,278 and 33,330, respectively. (NM)