Duterte honors frontliners on National Heroes’ Day celebration

President Rodrigo Duterte has paid tribute to medical frontliners battling the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the National Heroes Day celebration on Monday, August 30.

“I join the entire Filipino nation in celebrating National Heroes’ Day. With pride and joy, we honor the noble sacrifices of our ancestors who fought to celebrate our country and establish the thriving democracy that we are today,” Duterte said in a video message.

“As we overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, let us honor our modern day heroes, our medical frontliners and all essential workers who sacrifice their lives, comfort and security to serve our fellow Filipinos,: he added.

Duterte also said that Filipinos must learn from the heroes of the past in order to work toward a better future.

“May we all learn from the valiant example of the past and present heroes and build on them to achieve a stronger future for all. Maraming salamat at mabuhay ang ating bayan,” he added.

Vice President Leni Robredo urged everyone that they can be heroes by getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and following health protocols.

Robredo said heroism can be achieved by doing even the little things as long as they benefit the others.

“Hindi kailangang magarbo ang pagkilos; bawat hakbang, gaano man kaliit, ay kabayanihan basta nakatuon sa kapwa,” she said in a statement.

“Sa panahong ito, kabayanihan ang pagsisilbi sa propesyong medikal; ang pagpapabakuna; ang pagsunod sa health protocols; ang pagbabahagi ng katotohanan at pagpalag sa kasinungalingan,* the Vice President added. (TDT)