Duterte tells Filipinos: Ako ‘yung pinakahuling taong manloko sa inyo

Amid questions on the use of public funds amid the pandemic, President Rodrigo Duterte said he would be “the last person to fool Filipinos”—even saying that the public could kill him if he lied.

“So ako presidente ninyo, you trusted me, you voted for me so that I would be the last person—ako ‘yung pinakahuling taong manloko sa inyo. At puwede ninyo akong—hindi na ako Presidente—patayin ninyo ako kung ako’y nagkamali o nagsisinungaling,” Duterte said.

“Nandito naman po kami always, this is your regular program of government mainly to show to the people where the money is going—anong nangyari sa pera ninyo at ‘yung ginagawa. Importante kasi alam niyo ‘yung pera na nandiyan at alam ninyo na ginagamit sa hustong paraan,” he added.

Duterte also called out lawmakers who are calling for investigation over government issues, saying that these are mere “posturing” in time for the upcoming elections next year.

“Pakinggan mo ‘yung mga ibang senador diyan, mayroon talagang masabi. After an investigation one or two or three days you’re hearing, wala na. Walang rekomendasyon, walang dinemanda, walang napreso,” Duterte said.

“Puro postura lang, question, question…Huwag ho kayong maniwala diyan sa mga imbestigasyon, imbestigasyon. Makita naman ninyo walang nangyayari puro lang ‘we will investigate, investigate,’” he added.

Duterte made the remark after the Commission on Audit (COA) flagged several government agencies over their spending of 2020 funds, prompting several lawmakers to call for an investigation regarding the issues.