‘Kalabaw lang ang tumatanda’: 66-year old senior gets hired as call-center agent

After 12 failed attempts, a 66-year old man has finally been hired as a call-center agent.

The post of online seller Therez Causing recently went viral after she shared the story of Willy Batucan, a senior citizen man who bought a table from her.

Apparently, Batucan bought the table for his work-from-home set-up as he was hired as a call center agent.

“I was thinking it’s for his niece ‘yung nag-transact sa akin. Sabi niya he’s working at a call center, tapos sabi niya 66 years old siya. Sabi ko, wow,” Causing shared to GMA News.

The journey for Batucan was not easy as he was rejected multiple times before he was hired.

“Naka-12 na ’kong bagsak, 13 na lang. Kaya binilisan ko ’yung pag-apply. Salamat sa Diyos, yung ika-13, natanggap din ako sa wakas,” Batucan said.

For Batucan, it’s simple: “Kalabaw lang ang tumatanda.”

“Pero sa puso’t isipan natin, andun pa rin ’yung lakas at ’yung willingness ko na kailangan kong magtrabaho,” he said.

Batucan expressed that more jobs be available for senior citizens like him.

“Kung merong willingness ang tao na magtrabaho, dapat merong paraan din sana ang government natin kung paano makapagbibigay ng trabaho,” Batucan said. (NM)