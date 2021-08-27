UAE facilitates evacuation of nearly 40,000 Afghans, foreign nationals from Afghanistan

The UAE government has so far facilitated the evacuation of nearly 40,000 Afghans and foreign nationals amid the political upheaval in Afghanistan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has ordered that the government to host Afghan families and help provide support while they are in the UAE, according to WAM.

So far, the UAE government has evacuated 39,827 Afghans and foreign nationals—some of whom are now staying in Abu Dhabi.

During a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, it was disclosed that 8,500 Afghans are currently being hosted in the UAE, including children and pregnant women.

The Afghans are provided with their housing, sanitation, and food needs while staying in the UAE.