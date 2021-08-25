Termites destroy Php50,000-worth of savings of elderly delivery man

The P50,000-worth of savings of a 70-year-old ice delivery man was mutilated by termites—but luckily, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said it can still be replaced.

In an episode of Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho, Adonis Buemia, who has been delivering ice for 30 years, shared how he lost his savings after termites practically destroyed them while stored inside a cabinet.

Buemia has his fair share of struggles that pushed him to save money. For one, he is solely raising his child who cannot walk and speak.

His second wife also owed people money, which he shouldered. The relationship, however, ended later on.

After saving some money, Buemia decided to rehabilitate his house and rent out the second floor so he can have extra income—leading him to save more money.

But Buemia later discovered that termites have been destroying his savings stored inside his cabinet.

BSP Acting Deputy Director Nenette Malabrigo said there are some considerations for BSP to allow the replacement of a destroyed bill such as the size of the remaining bill and whether or not a portion of any of the two facsimile signatures is still visible.

Luckily, in the case of Buemia, Malabrigo said they can still be replaced.

In a GMA News report, it was said that Buemia has received his replacement savings money on August 11.

“Masayang-masaya talaga ako at napalitan na at naibalik nang buo ang ipon ko. Maraming salamat sa bangko na tinanggap nila ‘yong pera. At maraming salamat sa Bangko Sentral sa lahat ng tulong para mapalitan ‘yong pera ko,” Buemia said. (NM)