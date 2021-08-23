WATCH: Dubai residents urged to adhere to traffic rules ahead of school opening

Ahead of the opening of educational institutes on August 29, 2021, with the schools and colleges set to resume functioning across the UAE, the Dubai police have urged people to follow the traffic rules.

According to the Dubai Police, the educational institutes in the Emirate will welcome 1.14 million students and close on its heels the police’s annual ‘day without accidents’ aims to make the Emirate’s roads safer.

The campaign is looking at ensuring an accident-free first day of school.

The police have reminded motorists to fasten their seat belts, give way to pedestrians, refrain from using mobile phones while driving and maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front and adherence to the speed limit.

The police also shared a video as they launched the campaign on Sunday, tweeting, “Together we can make our roads safer! We all have a role to play in road safety, and its starts with you. #ADayWithoutAccidents.” (AW)