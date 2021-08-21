Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi school teaching, technical staff to resume duty from August 22

The teaching, administrative and technical staff of the government schools in Abu Dhabi will start their duty tomorrow, August 22.

This is coming a week ahead of the start of the new academic year for students and the number of government schools that will receive students and teachers this year is 564.

Hussein Al Harthy, undersecretary of Al Qudra School, said they started the preparations early in summer by placing precautionary and preventive posters in corridors, classrooms and yards and schools also prepared a list of the numbers of students wishing to attend face-to-face education.

A private school director, Dr. Hatem Darwish, said the school has been completely sterilized and uniforms were distributed to the students.

Obaid Moftah Al Mahrazi, director of a government school, said, they are in touch with the Ministry of Education and with the Emirates Education Foundation to overcome any obstacles in education.

A number of private schools in Abu Dhabi have readied school clinics,   sanitary tools, sterilization, and isolation rooms as well as a system of penalties for violators. (AW)

