UAE COVID-19 protocols: Wearing masks mandatory for teachers in schools

Teachers are required to use facemasks all the time in classrooms, according to the UAE’s Ministry of Education (MoE)’s new guidelines.

They are also supposed to be at least one metre away from students when pupils return for face-to-face learning during the new school year which begins this September.

Authorities also reminded students to avoid shaking hands while greeting others and exchange school equipment with care when using personal protective equipment as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, media reports said.

In their latest schools’ guide, the MoE said when pupils return for lessons on campuses, the educational institutions should follow protocols to protect the entire school community, pointed out authorities.

The department also stressed the need to adhere to the physical distance of one meter between students in classrooms, laboratories, and learning resource rooms, and to follow the same distancing norms in other facilities.

“Physical distancing between students, teachers and administrative staff should be one metre, and posters indicating so should be put across the school and in parking areas to ensure compliance with rules,” said the officials.

“Daily temperature checks for students, teachers, administrative staff and service providers such as guards and cleaners is mandatory before entering the educational facilities. The temperature should be below 37.5 degrees Celsius.”

The MoE also noted that teachers, students and other school workers need to wear facemasks all the time while on the school campus, except pupils under the age of six.

The schools’ guide also recommended that students should limit carrying school supplies such as small bags for laptops and meals and that if they bring them along, they should be allocated separate rooms where they must be kept.

The ministry has called on educational institutions to provide guiding and awareness to students, parents and school workers on the importance of complying with Covid-19 precautionary measures, including physical distancing, washing and sanitising hands, for the safety of pupils.

 

