Two Filipino-Americans among victims of hate crime in New York

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

A stage actor is among the two Filipino-Americans who were attacked in two separate incidents in New York.

Stage actor and director, Miguel Braganza, was hit on the head with a gun during an attempted robbery.

He said that one of the suspects shouted a racial slur.

RELATED STORY: 70-year-old Filipino gets ‘black eye’ in California park hate crime

Three days after the attack on the actor, Braganza, Potri Ranka Manis was attacked while offering a face mask to a couple on the subway.

No one has been arrested for involvement in either attack. (AW)

