70-year-old Filipino gets ‘black eye’ in California park hate crime

Cesar Echano was looking forward to a walk in the park, but got a ‘black eye” instead during the weekend in Cerritos, California.

The 70-year-old retired Filipino health worker and his wife were about to enjoy their weekly Saturday morning walk in Cerritos Regional Park, when they were verbally-assaulted by a man in his 20s who asked them to “go back to their country.”

Fearing that he may be armed, the couple returned back to their car parked a quarter mile away while the abuser continued with his tirade. However, as he sat with seatbelt on in the car, the abuser punched him and fled.

However, his wife cautioned him against chasing the man and instead drove the vehicle for a few blocks before stopping to call the police.

Echano was admitted to the hospital for a day and is now recovering from his injuries from the attack.

Possible hate crime in Cerritos Regional Park 70yo Cesar Echano shows us how early20s white males, abt 5’9-6ft punched him in face as he sat in car. Suspect verbally assaulted him n wife moments before attack on Sat morn #StopAsianHate @ANCALERTS @balitangamerica @ANCALERTS . pic.twitter.com/wjAFomD3uK — Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) June 7, 2021

Cesar was hit once but it left a black eye and will require some meds. Luckily, he was well enough to reach out to @balitangamerica @ABSCBNNews , and give us an update. He did file a report with @CERLASD and hopes the suspect didn’t target others. #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/pPDQCMSzhv — Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) June 7, 2021