70-year-old Filipino gets ‘black eye’ in California park hate crime

Staff Report6 hours ago

Cesar Echano was looking forward to a walk in the park, but got a ‘black eye” instead during the weekend in Cerritos, California.

The 70-year-old retired Filipino health worker and his wife were about to enjoy their weekly Saturday morning walk in Cerritos Regional Park, when they were verbally-assaulted by a man in his 20s who asked them to “go back to their country.”

Fearing that he may be armed, the couple returned back to their car parked a quarter mile away while the abuser continued with his tirade. However, as he sat with seatbelt on in the car, the abuser punched him and fled.

However, his wife cautioned him against chasing the man and instead drove the vehicle for a few blocks before stopping to call the police.

Echano was admitted to the hospital for a day and is now recovering from his injuries from the attack.

