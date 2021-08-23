Cuban champion Ugas shows respect to Pacquiao

Cuban champion Yordenis Ugás demonstrated his respect to boxing legend, Manny Pacquiao, after defeating him in the welterweight fight in Las Vegas.

Considered an underdog despite entering as the defending WBA champion, Ugás surprised the world as he pinned down Pacquiao to secure a unanimous decision victory.

The Cuban boxer expressed his delight at the win which came as he was elevated to “super” champion status in January when Pacquiao was stripped of the belt. He expressed his gratitude to the “Pacman” for giving him the opportunity of a lifetime.

“Thanks to Manny Pacquiao for giving me the opportunity to share the ring with him. He is still one of the best fighters ever. Much respect,” Ugás said in an Instagram post.

Ugás had replaced American Errol Spence Jr., who withdrew from the fight after a medical examination revealed a torn retina in his left eye.

Ugás admitted that he was surprised to have gotten the opportunity, but did not hesitate “to grab it even as very few gave him a chance.”

He said that even as many made fun of him, he kept working hard for my first defense. “I never asked for this fight (but) in 11 days, I prepared myself to beat a legend.”

Ugás said that he and Pacquiao gave the crowd at the T-Mobile Arena “a great fight” even as the audience was overwhelmingly in favor of the Filipino boxing icon.

“Incredible fight with Manny Pacquiao, one of the best fighters in history,” Ugás said. “Go home, and get the champion back. Thanks for being an inspiration. Legend. I respect.” (AW)