Amateur cyclists in Abu Dhabi now required to secure electronic road permits

The Abu Dhabi Police have introduced an electronic road permit service for amateur cyclists.

Under the new system permits will be provided to groups of cyclists who practice cycling that requires long-distance travel on roads with speeds exceeding 80 km/hr.

The cyclists have been asked to send in their applications using the Abu Dhabi Police website within a period of no less than 48 hours from the date of requiring the permit.

The requests will be assessed by the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in terms of the permit’s time and track to be cycled on and the move is aimed to preserve the safety of all road users by regulating the use of bicycles on the roads of the emirate.

The cyclists have been asked to meet a set of requirements for the permits including wearing a helmet, placing front and rear lights on the bike, providing an escort vehicle to protect the group of riders, equipping the vehicle with hazard lights and adhering to safety requirements, such as ensuring bicycles are in the places designated for them without impacting or obstructing of traffic.

The bicycles can be used for transportation within cities to run on sidewalks and at low speeds, for entertainment in tourist areas, public parks or residential neighborhoods with speed not exceeding 20 km/hr. For sports, those who travel distances of at least 50km can do so at speed limits.