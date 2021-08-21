Quick response of Civil Defense teams helps put out fire in Dubai hotel

The teams of Dubai Civil Defence doused fire acted quickly to douse the fire at a hotel in Al Rigga area.

No one was injured in the incident. At around 11:55 am, the Dubai Civil Defence Operations Room received a report on Thursday about the fire at the Gulf Plaza Hotel in the Al Rigga area.

Based on the report, fire teams of the Port Said fire and rescue section arrived at the scene after 7 minutes and found that the fire had gutted a store on the third floor of the hotel.

After rescuing the stranded persons, the field leader said that the fire was brought under control at 13:36 pm.

The Dubai Civil Defence squads had recently also extinguished the fire that erupted Wednesday afternoon at a plastic factory located in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza).

A thick cloud of black smoke blanketed the area as soon as the fire emerged and the Civil defence squads ensured a safe evacuation of the factory personnel.

The firefighting teams from the Jebel Ali Station rushed to the site of the fire quickly after the operation room was alerted about it at 13:09 pm.

The teams reached the scene within 7 minutes and with help of other those from three Civil Defence stations managed to evacuate the factory workers.

The team had brought the fire under control at 14:38 pm. (AW)