Fire put out in Abu Dhabi warehouse filled with electrical tools

Photo from Al Bayan

Authorities in Abu Dhabi put out a fire that originated from a warehouse filled with electrical tools and other building materials in Mussafah.

Abu Dhabi’s Civil Defense teams responded to the emergency with haste and prevented deaths, casualties and other nearby
warehouses from the flames.

Reports from Al Bayan state that authorities dispatched ambulance and firefighting teams when they received the emergency call.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause behind the blaze.

Authorities also remind the public to always adhere to safety measures and to ensure constant maintenance of fire extinguishers in their respective buildings.

