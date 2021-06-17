VIDEO: Fire hits under-construction building in Sharjah

A high-rise building, which is still under construction, caught fire in the Al Taawun waterfront area of Sharjah on Thursday morning, June 17.

However, no one was reported to be injured in the fire that continued to blaze even as firefighters battled the flames.

People living in the Al Khan and Al Majaz areas saw the fire and informed authorities, sending Civil Defence teams and police patrols to rush to the scene.

Fire at some under construction building in #Sharjah….. rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/zInNnFbgmv — 〽️ohsin (@TheAnthonian) June 17, 2021



While it was unclear as to how the fire started, it was noticed to have begun from the top floors, Sharjah Civil Defence officials said.

Probably some of the construction workers are stuck pic.twitter.com/T4hzarA2zw — 〽️ohsin (@TheAnthonian) June 17, 2021



Neighboring areas were cordoned off with the residents being evacuated to safety, as firefighters sought to put out the blaze.

Photos showed plumes of smoke rising from the burning building, but no one was reported to be staying there, the officials said.

The authorities said more details will be released once the fire is under control.