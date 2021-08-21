POLO-OWWA Abu Dhabi eyes community outreach for OFWs in September following success of weekend service in August

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office – Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (POLO-OWWA) in Abu Dhabi has received an overwhelming response from OFWs who sought assistance to get their papers processed during their first special weekend service since 2019.

Labor Attache Atty. Manuel Dimaano stated that the services that POLO-OWWA rendered to OFWs last August 20, Friday, provided help for at least 200 individuals from Al Ain when they opened their doors at the POLO-OWWA office

“Several of our OFWs have hectic work schedules and could only come on a Friday to get their papers processed. We held this special service on a weekend to reach out to them and received over our quota for the day,” said Atty. Dimaano.

In line with this, POLO-OWWA will be hosting two community outreach for OFWs in Al Ain and Al Dhafra this September 3 and 17, respectively.

Atty. Dimaano assures the public that they are working closely with local health authorities to ensure the safety of everyone during the community outreach programs.

“With the support of our Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana, we sought the permission of health authorities for the conduct of these activities. We would like to remind our kababayans that preventive health measures will be in place such as physical distancing, wearing of masks, and provision of hand sanitizers in several areas within the venue as per the UAE’s guidelines,” advised Atty. Dimaano.

Pre-registration required

As of posting time, registrations for the Al Ain community outreach have been fully booked.

OFWs in Al Dhafra who wish to pre-register for the upcoming community outreach program may reach POLO-OWWA via this QR link: POLO-OWWA ABU DHABI COMMUNITY OUTREACH PROGRAM FOR RUWAIS OFWS (SEPTEMBER 17, 2021)

POLO-OWWA will be providing the following services for both upcoming community outreach:

– OWWA Membership

– Counselling/Contract Verification

– Pag-IBIG Fund and SSS Services

– Issuance of BM-OEC