Mortuary freezer that could fit 20 bodies to ease COVID-19 cadaver queues in Cebu

The authorities in Cebu city have bought a mortuary freezer that will help them address the issue of queues of deceased COVID-19 patients.

The Cebu City government has received a mortuary freezer that can accommodate about 20 cadavers in 24 hours to address the long queue of dead COVID-19 patients who are either required to be buried or cremated.

City Councilor Dave Tumulak said the government borrowed the mobile freezer from the Alin Group of Companies.

RELATED STORY: OCTA: Cebu City ‘in midst of its worst COVID surge’

There will be no storage fee, but the usage of the facility will have to come in coordination with the Cebu City Health Department.

The City also does not need to pay for electricity, Tumulak said.

Two more mortuary freezers from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) will arrive soon and are being shipped to Cebu from Manila.

READ ON: Cebu City hospitals and cemeteries ‘full’ as COVID-19 cases surge

Tumulak said the DILG has vowed to provide the additional freezers at the request of Vice Mayor Michael Rama, while the Philippine Red Cross also pledged to provide a mortuary freezer for Cebu City.

Tumulak also expressed gratitude to Alin Group of Companies for immediately responding to Cebu City’s call for mortuary freezers. By August 18, a total of 1,072 persons died from Covid-19 in Cebu City and 1,246 had died in Cebu Province. (AW)

