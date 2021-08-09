OCTA: Cebu City ‘in midst of its worst COVID surge’

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu City is in the “midst of its worst COVID surge” as new infections rise in the area, the OCTA Research Team reported Sunday.

According to its recent report, OCTA said the average new daily COVID-19 cases in Cebu City from August 1 to 7 reached 271, a 22 percent increase compared to the 223 average new daily infections during the week prior.

OCTA added that the average new daily COVID-19 cases for the week of August 1 to 7 is also higher than the peak of the surge in February this year when Cebu City reported 266 new infections.

Nonetheless, OCTA noted that the reproduction number in Cebu City is at 1.51, which is lower than the reproduction the week prior which was at 1.69.

“The decrease in reproduction number indicates the pandemic in Cebu City may be decelerating,” OCTA said.

“The goal is to implement strict current measures and interventions to further decrease the reproductive number, eventually causing the number of daily COVID-19 cases to decrease,” it added.

OCTA said that the positivity rate in Cebu City is at 19 percent, with hospital bed occupancy under moderate level at 62 percent. ICU bed occupancy , meanwhile, remained high at 81 percent, the team added.