Cebu City hospitals and cemeteries ‘full’ as COVID-19 cases surge

A Cebu official confirmed that hospitals and cemeteries are now full in the city as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak told ABS-CBN that wakes, interment and funerals, and burial must be held within 3 days of a person’s death under the modified enhanced community quarantine.

“Lahat ng sementeryo natin napupuno na talaga sa city proper natin, subalit dun sa rural areas natin, may 2 pa tayong rural area cemetery na okay pa po, pwede pa po natin magamit,” Tumulak told ABS-CBN.

“Yung mga mamamatay po na ‘di makakaafford ng cremation, lalo na yung positive, kailangan ilibing kagaad within 24 hours.”,” he added.

The councilor also confirms that ambulances filled hospitals with patients as they wait for their chance to be admitted.

The city has recorded 415 new cases on Sunday with a total of now 2,700 active cases.

“Last week pa po nakikita natin nagpipila na ang mga ambulance natin. Di natin pwde mailagay kaagad sa emergency room kasi punong-puno na rin ang emergency room,” he added.

“Nakausap ko po ang mga driver ng sasakyan, paikot-ikot sila, aabot pa nga sila sa Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City,” Tumulak explained.

He also appealed for the national government to step up and help in hiring more health workers for them.

“It takes the support of the national government. Kawawa naman po ang private hospitals natin kasi kulang po sila ng staff. It needs the intervention of the national government to support our private hospitals, not only private hospitals but also public hospitals,” he said. (TDT)