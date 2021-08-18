Ex-COA official: Auditor who worked on DOH report dies from heart attack

Former Commission on Audit Heidi Mendoza revealed on her social media account that an auditor who worked on the report of the Department of Health died from heart attack.

Mendoza said that a former co-worker a former colleague, lawyer Jake Cimafranca, died, possibly triggered by work-related stress.

“Today I weep for my colleague. A COA-UN auditor who just died of a heart attack. He is the auditor behind the DoH report. Stress can kill, please let us offer a minute of prayer,” she said.

“Sa Team Leader ng DoH, Jake, may heaven open up snd receive your soul together with all our prayers for the country and the institution we served! Condolences to your family and the COA family, especially the Resident Audit Team in the Department of Health,” Mendoza added.

Mendoza also shared that Cimafranca was also involved in the audit report of another controversial department Department of Information and Communications Technology.

“As if not enough Jake, the Team Leader of DoH, is also the one behind the DICT audit report. Audit is life! And I’m sure you will be at peace because you have lived a life meant to serve many! My prayers and gratitude,” Mendoza said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has defended the Department of Health from the controversy after the Commission on Audit flagged deficiencies in handling the P67 billion worth of COVID-19 funds.

Duterte even said that the issue of whether the money was stolen, the President added, is “pure bullsh*t.”

“Imposibleng magnakaw ka ng P67.3 billion. Ang labas niyan sa mga tao akala nawala. Andiyan ‘yung pera. It could also run counter to public policy if you don’t publish it just to inform the people of what is going on,” Duterte added.

Duterte said that deficiencies mean that the agency hasn’t completed submitting the paperwork to justify their expensed.

But it doesn’t mean the money has been stolen.

“Alam mo,COA, every now and then, maraming regulasyon eh. Naghahabol ang bureaucracy niyan. Many government workers who are placed in a bad light because paglabas nitong COA audit nilagay itong mga deficiences,” the President said. (TDT)