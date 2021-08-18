Around 180,000 OFWs expected to return home before Christmas — OWWA

An estimated 180,000 overseas Filipino workers are expected to return to the country this year, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said on Wednesday.

OWWA chief Hans Leo Cacdac said among this number, he expects 50 percent of those who will go home will still return to work while the remaining half are those impacted by COVID-19 and lost their jobs.

“Our estimate is that about 150,000 to 180,000 will return because let’s think of the Christmas season where different types of OFWs will come home,” Cacdac said.

“Not only those who have lost their jobs, not only those who are distressed but those who are on vacation,” he added.

Nonetheless, Cacdac said that all returning OFWs, regardless of their job descriptions, will be assisted by the government.

“This has also been talked about in the past — whether to just help those who lost their jobs. But it will cause a huge problem,” Cacdac said.

“Imagine at the airport we will segregate, who will be assisted and those who are not getting help. They are all OFWs. The directive of our dear President is to do everything to help OFWs. They are our modern-day heroes,” he added.

Cacdac, however, clarified that only OFWs who were displaced by the pandemic are entitled to the financial assistance being provided by the government under the Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong Program (AKAP).

“Under the AKAP assistance only those who were temporarily or permanently displaced OFWs will be given the financial aid,” he said.

Under the program, beneficiaries are given a one-time cash assurance amounting to PHP10,000 (USD200). (NM)