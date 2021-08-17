Abu Dhabi to remove six countries from green list

Abu Dhabi will remove six countries from the green list starting on August 18 that could mean the people from such places may face travel restrictions, including undergoing quarantine.

Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national carrier, said Armenia, Austria, Israel, Italy, Maldives and the USA will be removed from the green list from Wednesday, August 18.

The authorities have said that the passengers flying in from countries which are not in the green list will be required to wear a medically approved wristband and quarantine for seven days if they have been fully vaccinated. Those passengers who are not vaccinated will have to be quarantined for 10 days.

The passengers should have received the final vaccine dose at least 28 days before the flight which has to be also reflected on the Al Hosn app.

Passengers travelling from green list countries don’t need to quarantine on their arrival in Abu Dhabi.

After the removal of six countries, the green list will shrink to 28 countries of Albania, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Malta, Mauritius, Moldova, New Zealand, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and Ukraine.

Also, four countries of Bahrain, Greece, Serbia, and Seychelles have been listed as travel corridors and the travelers coming from these four countries who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are not required to quarantine upon arrival in Abu Dhabi.

Etihad said that from August 20, vaccinations taken outside the UAE will also be recognized. They include Sinopharm, Sinovac, Janssen, Pfizer, Sputnik V, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and Moderna. (AW)