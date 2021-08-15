Visiting Abu Dhabi? Here are steps to verify international vaccination certificates

The Abu Dhabi government has announced the process for verifying international vaccination certificates for visitors to the emirate.

The verification process enables visitors to have green status on the Al Hosn app and only vaccinated people will be allowed to enter some public places in the emirate from August 20.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi updates quarantine, PCR requirements for travellers coming from overseas effective August 15

Before departure to Abu Dhabi, the visitors need to follow these requirements:

*Registration in the Register Arrivals section of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) app is mandated

*Need for completing the register arrivals form is a must.

*Uploading of an international vaccination certificate has also been mandated

*An SMS including a link to download Al Hosn app, upon arrival in Abu Dhabi, can be also availed.

*The incoming visitors will receive a Unified Identification Number (UID) either at the airport or via the ICA app or website.

*Need to download and register on the Alhosn app, using the UID and phone number used for ICA registration or when taking a PCR test in the UAE is also a must.

(AW)