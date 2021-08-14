Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi updates quarantine, PCR requirements for travellers coming from overseas effective August 15

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Committee has updated travel procedures for UAE citizens and residents as well as visitors entering Abu Dhabi from abroad, effective from Sunday, 15 August 2021.

Vaccinated travelers arriving into Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on day 6. When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for seven days, and take a PCR test on day 6.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi to limit entry in public places to vaccinated individuals starting August 20

The protocol applies to fully vaccinated UAE citizens and residents as well as visitors as documented on the Al Hosn app.

Unvaccinated citizens, residents and visitors arriving into Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on days 6 and 9. When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take another PCR test on day 9.

