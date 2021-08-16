Filipina expat thanks Abu Dhabi authorities for ease of home quarantine process

Vaccinated Filipinos who land at the Dubai Airport and have Abu Dhabi resident visas will have to undergo a 7-day quarantine if they come from countries outside the green list.

Agnes Marelid, an Abu Dhabi-based Filipino expat, recently landed in the Dubai Airport from their visit to Sweden together with her family last August 13 at 11:30 pm.

Speaking to The Filipino Times, Marelid shared that her family was welcomed back home by Abu Dhabi officials at the Dubai-Abu Dhabi border and noticed that the facilities have greatly improved.

“Since Sweden was removed from a green country list while we were away, we had to face home quarantine for 7 days. It was midnight when we arrived at the border but I was surprised to see cheerful Abu Dhabi officials greeting us and welcoming us back and briefing us for quarantine procedures,” said Marelid.

She shared that it only took less than 30 minutes to complete the briefing, PCR test on arrival, and attaching quarantine watch trackers for her family of three.

“There are cubicles to separate one group of people from another and the registration, PCR and watch installation went swiftly and smoothly. Less than 30 minutes altogether for the 3 of us who arrived there. We were asked to contact a number to register our location, Emirates ID and passport copy upon arrival at home. We are on our 4th day, the watch is doing well as long as it is charged twice a day.” said Marelid.

She lauded Abu Dhabi’s efforts to facilitate a smooth and fast process for returning residents like herself.

“Compared to last October 2020 when I arrived from a trip abroad where the facility looked like a makeshift tent, this time the facility is well structured and organized with lanes, benches and tables and queue system,” said Marelid who added that they are now just waiting for a few more days to get another PCR test on the 6th day before she and her family get their trackers removed to be allowed to head out once again.