Abu Dhabi to limit entry in public places to vaccinated individuals starting August 20

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has said that from August 20, entry at public places will be allowed only to those who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The committee took to social media to remind people that only the vaccinated people will be allowed entry to some public places in Abu Dhabi after 10 days when curbs will be lifted. More than 93 percent of the target groups in Abu Dhabi have been vaccinated.

The Emergency Crises committee said the decision would enhance safety and protection for community members. A phased opening of public places including shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, spas, and all other retail outlets, including those not within a shopping centre, gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts, museums, cultural centers and theme parks, as well as universities, institutes, public and private schools and children’s nurseries in the emirate has been approved.

The authorities also said that they were assessing all procedures and measures asserting the need for following precautionary measures and going for COVID jabs. (AW)