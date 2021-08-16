Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Commission on Audit clears DOLE of OFW fund distribution

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Philippine Commission on Audit (COA) has cleared the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) of fraud in assistance to workers affected by COVID-19 last year.

Warren M. Miclat, DOLE Financial and Management Service (FMS) Director, said they have submitted a clarification on the issues raised by COA in its 2022 audit report.

“In fact, the DOLE got an Unqualified Audit Opinion (UAO), the highest audit rating by the Commission on Audit in the 2020 COA Annual Audit Report,” Miclat said.

RELATED STORY: Php7.5 billion more needed for repatriation of OFWs, says OWWA

Before the release of UAO, labor officials attended an exit conference with COA to explain how they utilized their Php 7.3-billion budget for their COVID-related programs under Republic Act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

The DOLE was found to have released excessive payments of cash aid due to “insufficient internal control measures,” non-remittance of unclaimed financial aid” as well as incomplete documents for disbursement vouchers, liquidation reports and fund transfers.

Miclat said they were able to address the issues raised by COA. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KC Concepcion ‘coaches’ Manny Pacquiao during training

2 hours ago

UAE’s next long weekend set this October

3 hours ago

KNOW THE LAW: Abandoned vehicle owners to face AED 3,000 fine in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

New COVID-19 test that detects Delta variant with 99.4% accuracy to be available in UAE

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button