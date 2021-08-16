Commission on Audit clears DOLE of OFW fund distribution

The Philippine Commission on Audit (COA) has cleared the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) of fraud in assistance to workers affected by COVID-19 last year.

Warren M. Miclat, DOLE Financial and Management Service (FMS) Director, said they have submitted a clarification on the issues raised by COA in its 2022 audit report.

“In fact, the DOLE got an Unqualified Audit Opinion (UAO), the highest audit rating by the Commission on Audit in the 2020 COA Annual Audit Report,” Miclat said.

Before the release of UAO, labor officials attended an exit conference with COA to explain how they utilized their Php 7.3-billion budget for their COVID-related programs under Republic Act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

The DOLE was found to have released excessive payments of cash aid due to “insufficient internal control measures,” non-remittance of unclaimed financial aid” as well as incomplete documents for disbursement vouchers, liquidation reports and fund transfers.

Miclat said they were able to address the issues raised by COA. (AW)