Go on 2022 polls: No for now, but I will only run for president if Duterte is my VP

While insisting that he is not interested in seeking a higher government post, Senator Bong Go said Friday he will only vie for the presidential post in the 2022 national elections if President Rodrigo Duterte will run as his vice president.

Go made the remark after Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) national executive council and officers endorsed him and Duterte as the standard-bearers of the ruling party in next year’s elections.

RELATED STORY: PDP-Laban nat’l executive council endorses Go-Duterte as PDP-Laban standard bearers

“Dahil, uulitin ko, kung tatanungin niyo ako muli, pareho rin ang isasagot ko sa inyo: I am not interested. When the right time comes, consider me last. Kung ano na lang po yung tira, yun na lang ang akin,” Go said in a statement.

“Gaya ng sinabi ko noon, ang makapagbabago lang ng aking desisyon na tumakbo bilang Presidente ay kung si Tatay Digong ang aking magiging Bise Presidente. Dahil alam ko na yun ang magiging totoong ‘continuity’,” he added.

Go said there will be a right time to talk about politics as he seeks to focus on the country’s COVID-19 pandemic response for now.

READ ON: Duterte says Bong Go will run for president

Nonetheless, the senator said he will use the endorsement as an “inspiration” to provide better service to the public, adding that he will leave his decision on his possible presidential run to God, the Dutertes, and Filipinos.

“But, as I have said many times before, I leave my fate to God, to the Dutertes—and to the Filipino people to whom I owe this opportunity to serve our country,” Go said.

“Sila po ang nagbigay sa akin ng pagkakataon na maglingkod kaya hindi ko po sasayangin ang oras na ito na makapagserbisyo sa aking kapwa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya,” he added. (NM)