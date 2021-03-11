Duterte says Bong Go will run for president 

President Rodrigo Duterte announced that his former aide and now senator Bong Go is eyeing the presidency in the 2022 national elections.

Duterte made the announcement during a speech at the groundbreaking ceremonies of the new Port Operations Building in the Port of Dumaguete in Negros Oriental.

Duterte said that Go had asked him to make the announcement.

“Itong si Senator Bong Go, pababa kami ng eroplano, sabi niya, ‘sir may hihingin sana ako sayo na pabor. Sabi niya ‘medyo it leaves a bad taste in the mouth kasi malayo pa, pero ikaw na lang ang magsabi sa kanila,” Duterte said.

“Ang totoo talaga, isang bagay lang, sabihin daw sa inyo na gusto niya maging presidente,” Duterte added.

This is not the first time the President described Go as president.

Go however downplayed the President’s remarks and said that Duterte was joking.

“I am very grateful for the trust given to me by the President. Salamat po sa tiwala pero alam naman po ng Pangulo na hindi talaga ako interesado. Biro lang ng Pangulo iyon,” he said.

“Please count me out sa usaping pulitika sa 2022,” he added.

Go has been visibly present in all of Duterte’s activities, even after being elected as senator.

The former aide would also give information and decisions made by Duterte to the media, even if he is no longer the presidential aide. (TDT)