PDP-Laban nat’l executive council endorses Go-Duterte as PDP-Laban standard bearers

The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) national executive council and officers have endorsed Senator Bong Go and President Rodrigo Duterte as party standard-bearers for the national elections next year.

PDP-Laban Secretary General Melvin Matibag said the endorsement happened during an online meeting among the national executive council and officers on August 4, reported INQUIRER.net.

RELATED STORY: Bong Go to consider presidential bid if Duterte runs as VP

Matibag clarified that the move was simply an endorsement, with a final nomination to be made during the party national convention on September 8.

“There was an endorsement that they undergo the process of nomination during the national convention on September 8. It was unanimous—every member of the national executive committee and its officers,” Matibag said.

Both Go and Duterte have not made a final decision on their move for the 2022 national elections.

READ ON: Duterte says Bong Go will run for president

At one point, however, Duterte said that he is “somewhat sold on the idea” of running for the vice presidential post and mentioned Go as a possible successor whom he called as his “friend.”

Go has been Duterte’s longtime aide before winning a seat in the Senate in the 2019 elections. (NM)