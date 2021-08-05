Duterte places Laguna, Cagayan De Oro, Iloilo City from August 6-15

Malacañang announced that President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Laguna, Cagayan De Oro, Iloilo City under Enhanced Community Quarantine starting August 6.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force to place the three provinces under the strictest quarantine classification.

RELATED STORY: Duterte approves Php1,000-Php4,000 ayuda in NCR during ECQ

Meanwhile, Roque said that Cavite, Lucena City, Rizal and Iloilo Province, will be under modified ECQ during the same period.

Batangas and Quezon, will be placed on general community quarantine with heightened restrictions.

READ ON: Guidelines on movement, economic activities for NCR under ECQ from August 6-20

Metro Manila will be placed under the Enhanced Community Quarantine again starting August 6.

ECQ is the strictest form of lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the virus. (TDT)